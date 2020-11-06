DAVIE, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins entered the NFL's intensive protocol after an assistant coach tested positive for COVID-19, but coach Brian Flores said they are planning on traveling to Arizona on Friday afternoon for their game Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

"The health and safety of the team is the most important thing. We feel good about how we've handled the situation," Flores said. "We've been in constant contact with the league this morning. We're working in conjunction with the league about whatever the next steps are. It's 2020 so things are ever-changing. We've got to be able to adapt, be flexible."

The coach has not been identified, and it's team policy not to do so unless it receives approval from that person.

The coach is in quarantine, and the Dolphins announced they are following all of the intensive protocol guidelines including contact tracing.

Flores said there isn't worry about this leading to an outbreak at this time after in-depth conversations internally and with the league, and with contract tracing. The game is on track to go on.

"We wouldn't fly if we felt like there was any situation where we would create any outbreak," Flores said. "If we do fly, it's because we feel like we've got it contained and that's kind of the feeling now."

The Dolphins switched their Friday practice to a walk-through after the news, moved their meetings virtually via Zoom and mandated that everyone wear their mask during in-person interactions.

"It's a lot of changes to the schedule. We couldn't really come inside the building today," receiver DeVante Parker said. "It's something you just have to adjust to and something we've done really well... You have to take it seriously. Everywhere you go, you have to wear your mask and take it seriously. But we're still focused on the game."

Flores wouldn't comment further on whether he anticipated any other players or coaches will be affected by the positive test, whether via contact tracing or another positive result, but he noted that if there are any transactions they will come later Friday.

This is the Dolphins' first positive COVID-19 test during the regular season from a player or coach, and it's a part of what has been a rising number of players being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list across the league over the past couple of weeks.

"We all knew something eventually was going to happen. We knew it wasn't going to be a perfect season where we were going to come in here and there were going to be no positives," tight end Mike Gesicki said. "The entire organization did a good job adapting."

Flores explained that, during training camp, the Dolphins often practiced what it would be like losing a coach or player due to COVID-19 protocols, and he doesn't believe it will affect their preparation for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

"We're in a pandemic," said Flores. "We're all affected by it in some form or fashion. We're being affected by it right now. There are other cases across the league. The protocols that are in place by the league give us the best chance to play and to contain the virus or the infected person as best we can.

"We're going to follow those protocols, continue to have open and honest conversation with the league. We can try to do everything right and you can still be positive. That's happened across the country and definitely across the league. We'll just try to do the best to contain it. It's no one's fault. As long as we were sincerely trying to do our best to wear a mask, distance and make smart decisions."