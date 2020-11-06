SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne on Friday again tested negative for COVID-19, giving him two consecutive negative tests after receiving a positive result Wednesday.

With that, Bourne became the fourth person out of 105 in the NFL who tested positive only to deliver consecutive negative tests in the ensuing two days.

Had the 49ers played the Green Bay Packers on Sunday or had the NFL moved the game from Thursday to later in the week following a positive COVID-19 test for Bourne, the Niners would have had the services of him, fellow receiver Brandon Aiyuk and tackle Trent Williams.

Bourne's initial positive test led to contact tracing, and Williams, Aiyuk and receiver Deebo Samuel were all ruled "high-risk close contacts," which meant they, like Bourne, also could not play against the Packers. Despite the positive test from Bourne and one on the Packers, Thursday's game that was never really discussed as potentially being moved, Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said.

All of which left the already-banged-up 49ers even more short-handed in Thursday's 34-17 loss.

"I kind of dealt with the disappointment yesterday," Shanahan said. "Finding out that it was negative today, I was glad for Kendrick and those guys that they don't have to worry about being sick right now. But we dealt with that yesterday. I know it's frustrating but it is what it is.

"That's what everyone in this world has got to deal with right now. They're doing it for safety. It wasn't necessary but I get why it did happen so we've got to deal with it and we obviously dealt with that last night. Hopefully it won't happen going forward."

According to Shanahan, Bourne, Samuel, Williams and Aiyuk are all eligible to come off the reserve/COVID-19 list, which means they will be available to play on Nov. 15 against the New Orleans Saints. Samuel would not have played against the Packers anyway because of a hamstring injury, but Shanahan expects him to have a chance to return from that next week.

As for the NFL's investigation of potential COVID-19 protocol violations concerning Bourne and improper and/or infrequent mask usage, Shanahan said he wasn't expecting any further punishment from the league.

On another key player's potential return, Shanahan said quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo looks like he's going to avoid surgery on his right ankle. Garoppolo is dealing with a second high ankle sprain and had been seeking multiple opinions about whether to have an operation that would have ended his season.

"Good news from the doctors is that none of them are recommending surgery right now," Shanahan said. "So, we're gonna not do anything for these four to six weeks, rest it and then we'll reevaluate in these four to six weeks and hopefully it heals up the way the doctors are anticipating and he'll be good to go then and not need surgery."

In the meantime, the 49ers plan to sign veteran quarterback Josh Johnson to their practice squad to offer depth behind Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard. Shanahan said he wanted a veteran with experience to be at the ready in case more injuries or another COVID situation arises at the position.

And, for now, Mullens remains the starter after finishing 22-of-35 for 291 yards with a touchdown and an interception against the Packers.

"It's firmly Nick," Shanahan said. "I feel really good with Nick and C.J. They're always pretty neck and neck for me but I'm not just going to bounce them back and forth. Something would have to happen to make a change."