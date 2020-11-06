EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings will once again be thin at cornerback for their Week 9 home game against Detroit.

Cameron Dantzler (concussion), Holton Hill (foot) and Mark Fields II (chest) were ruled out for Sunday's game. Dantzler sustained a neck injury at the end of the first quarter in Green Bay after colliding with teammate Anthony Harris' upper thigh while trying to make a tackle. The rookie laid motionless on the field for several minutes before he was carted off the field on a backboard and taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Earlier this week, coach Mike Zimmer said that Dantzler had a chance to play against the Lions, but the third-round pick did not practice Wednesday through Friday. Neither did Hill or Fields.

Fellow rookie corner Harrison Hand is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

Minnesota has dealt with injuries on a weekly basis with its cornerback unit. The team placed Mike Hughes on injured reserve last week with a neck injury and had three corners leave the game in Green Bay due to injury.

"Yeah, it's pretty much status quo," Zimmer said. "Every week it's like this. But we feel good about the guys that are out there. We had a good practice this week and they've just got to go out and perform in the game."

The Vikings are down to Jeff Gladney, Kris Boyd and Chris Jones at corner. Minnesota are reportedly adding former Raiders cornerback Dylan Mabin to the 53-man roster.

Zimmer also responded to the comments former Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen made Thursday where he expressed displeasure over the Minnesota coach calling him just a "good player." Griffen spent 10 seasons with the Vikings before signing with Dallas in August as a free agent and then being traded to Detroit. Sunday will be the edge rusher's first time going against his former coach and team.

"I did. I don't know, I wasn't trying to be derogatory," Zimmer said. "You know, Everson, I think I made him a captain my first or second year here. He's always been a terrific leader for us. He's always tried to do everything we've asked him to do. I thought we had a good relationship, so I don't feel like I was being derogatory at all. I think Everson understands how I feel about him. I thought he did, anyway."