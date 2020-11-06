The Detroit Lions will be without top wide receiver Kenny Golladay, starting safety Tracy Walker and former All- Pro returner Jamal Agnew on Sunday against Minnesota as all three are dealing with injuries.

Golladay suffered a hip injury in the first half against Indianapolis, didn't return and didn't practice all week. He's likely to be replaced in the lineup by a combination of Marvin Hall and Quintez Cephus, although Detroit did sign veteran receiver Mohamed Sanu to the practice squad Friday.

Walker played every snap Sunday against Indianapolis but then showed up with a foot injury Wednesday and didn't practice all week. With him out, the Lions could look to a combination of Will Harris and former Vikings safety Jayron Kearse to fill his role.

Agnew (ribs) will potentially be replaced as a returner by Hall and by Danny Amendola, who has handled some punt return duties this season.

Four other Lions were questionable, including starting guard Joe Dahl, who has a back injury, linebacker Christian Jones (knee) and guard/tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot) -- although Vaitai did practice in full Friday.

The Lions will get back cornerback Desmond Trufant, who missed the past three games with a hamstring injury -- his second hamstring injury of the season. Starting left tackle Taylor Decker (back), tight end T.J. Hockenson (toe) and defensive tackle Danny Shelton (wrist) were all not listed with a game designation and practiced in full Friday so they appear good to go.

Detroit is also going to be without defensive end Trey Flowers, who was placed on injured reserve Monday. The team is hoping quarterback Matthew Stafford is eligible to come off the COVID-19 reserve list in time for Sunday's game. If not, Chase Daniel will make his first start for Detroit.