DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins running back Matt Breida has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals with a hamstring injury, another blow to the team's banged-up backfield.

With Myles Gaskin placed on injured reserve earlier this week with a knee injury, the Dolphins will have to lean on Jordan Howard -- a disappointing free-agent signing -- to step up in a prominent role. Howard has been a healthy scratch over the past three games as he fell behind Gaskin and Breida in the rotation, and Sunday he could be propped into a starting role.

Second-year back Patrick Laird and rookie undrafted free agent Salvon Ahmed carve out the rest of the Dolphins' backfield expected to play Sunday. Laird figures to see a good bit of time as a receiving back Sunday while Ahmed is a bit of an unknown as he hasn't been active in a game thus far. Receiver Malcolm Perry also has experience running Wildcat quarterback, and he could be an option there or at running back.

Howard, when active, has seen time on early downs and short-yardage situations. That seems likely to be his role on Sunday with Laird being a better candidate on third downs and obvious passing situations.

Running back DeAndre Washington was acquired via trade from the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday, but he's not eligible to play Sunday due to COVID-19 protocol guidelines, which require a player to test negative for five consecutive days before being with the team.

Miami has the 28th-ranked rushing offense, averaging 98 yards per game, but Gaskin was the clear rushing leader, playing 88% of the snaps Sunday and totaling a team-high 387 rushing yards on the year. Howard has 18 carries for 14 yards and three touchdowns this season. Laird has three carries for 11 yards.

Also on Friday, the Dolphins placed wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He won't travel or play against Arizona.

Bowden's COVID-19 situation is unrelated to the assistant coach positive test earlier Friday, league sources told ESPN.

Bowden, a 2020 third-round pick, was acquired in September in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. He's playing sparingly as a receiver and a Wildcat quarterback.