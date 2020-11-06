Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley, who was fined by the team earlier this week for comments he made on social media, will miss his second consecutive game because of a groin injury and illness.

In addition, defensive end Dante Fowler (hamstring) and cornerback Jordan Miller (oblique) also will not play against Denver on Sunday because of injuries. Calvin Ridley, the Falcons' leader in receptions, receiving yards and TD catches, is questionable with a foot injury.

McKinley, who also missed last week's game against Carolina, has played in just 81 snaps and has only one sack in four games this season. The 2017 first-round pick has been disappointing, totaling only 17.5 sacks in 49 career games.

Interim head coach Raheem Morris confirmed on Friday that the team had fined McKinley for going on Twitter and talking about the Falcons turning down offers after he requested the team trade him this year and last year. He also posted three clown emojis at the end of the tweet.

"Most of the decisions are made all in-house but when you [are] asked the question and you're upfront about it, will a guy be held accountable, the answer is definitely yes," Morris said Friday. "It's a privilege to play on a team, period, and it's definitely a privilege to play on a team in the NFL. You've got to respect those privileges. You've got to earn those things every single day and we've got to continue to earn those."

Fowler has played in every game and has 17 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble. Miller, who sat out the first three games of the season as part of a league suspension for violating the policy on performance-enhancing substances, has played in just one game this season.