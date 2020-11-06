The Seattle Seahawks will get All-Pro safety Jamal Adams back from his four-game absence but will be without running backs Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

The Seahawks (6-1) ruled out Carson, Hyde and four others: defensive end Benson Mayowa (ankle), cornerback Shaquill Griffin (concussion/hamstring), nickelback Ugo Amadi (hamstring) and left guard Mike Iupati (back).

No other Seahawks had game designations on the team's final injury report, meaning they're expected to play against Buffalo (6-1).

The absences of Carson (foot) and Hyde (hamstring) for the second week in a row leave the Seahawks with rookie DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer as the only healthy tailbacks currently on their 53-man roster. They signed Alex Collins to their practice squad on Wednesday and could elevate him for game day.

Dallas -- whom Seattle drafted in the fourth round as a change-of-pace, pass-catching back -- made his first career start last week in Seattle's win over the 49ers. He ran for 41 yards on 18 carries and caught five passes for 17 yards with a rushing and a receiving touchdown.

Homer only played seven offensive snaps while hobbling on a bruised knee. He didn't practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday.

Adams has been sidelined since injuring his groin in Week 3. He was on track to return last week before a non-COVID-19 illness set him back.