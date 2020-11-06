GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers placed linebacker Krys Barnes and quarterback Jordan Love on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.

A source told ESPN that Barnes received a positive test Friday morning after he played in Thursday's win at the 49ers. Barnes had no symptoms as of Friday afternoon, the source said.

Love, a former high school teammate with Barnes in Bakersfield, California, shares an apartment with Barnes in Green Bay and is believed to be considered a close contact.

The Packers picked Love in the first round of this year's draft and signed Barnes as an undrafted free agent.

Barnes played 23 snaps on Thursday while Love was inactive.

Earlier this week, rookie running back AJ Dillon tested positive while fellow running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin were placed on the reserve list as close contacts.