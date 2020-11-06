METAIRIE, La. - Drew Brees and Michael Thomas are both expected to play in the New Orleans Saints' critical NFC South showdown at Tampa Bay, a source told ESPN's Dianna Russini.

There is little doubt about Brees' status after he practiced fully on Friday and was not even listed with any injury designation on Friday's injury report.

Thomas, meanwhile, is officially listed as questionable. But he practiced on a limited basis every day this week, which gives the Saints a great chance to finally have their full offense intact for the first time since their previous victory over the Buccaneers in Week 1.

Saints coach Sean Payton declined to give a definitive answer on either player's status when asked about them before the injury report was released, saying, "We'll see. I thought we had a good week of preparation. And we'll wait 'til game day." Brees' status was in some doubt when he was limited in practice both Wednesday and Thursday with an injury to his right throwing shoulder. He was working individually off to the side without pads during the early portion of Thursday's practice open to the media. But then he was back to full participation on Friday.

It's unclear when Brees first suffered the injury. But he was spotted wearing Kinesio tape on the shoulder during the Saints' 26-23 overtime victory at Chicago last Sunday.

Brees downplayed the significance of the injury when asked about the tape on his shoulder after Wednesday's practice, saying, "I'm 41 years old. I've got a lot of stuff going on. But I just keep ticking."

Thomas has been sidelined since Week 1, when he left the field with a high ankle sprain in the final minutes of New Orleans' 34-23 win over the Buccaneers.

Thomas appeared close to returning in Week 5, but he was benched as a team disciplinary action after a practice altercation that included him punching teammate C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Then when Thomas was expected to return in Week 7, he suffered a new hamstring injury. But he returned to practice last week and has practiced all this week on a limited basis.

The Saints' offense should be fully intact this week. Running back Alvin Kamara is expected to play despite missing Wednesday's practice with a foot injury that he described as minor (he practiced fully on Thursday and Friday). And receiver Emmanuel Sanders was reinstated from the reserve-COVID list this week after missing the previous two games. Backup receiver Marquez Callaway is back from an ankle injury. And backup running back Ty Montgomery was also activated from injured reserve.

The Saints did place two defensive players on injured reserve Friday, however: defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (knee) and cornerback/special teams coverage ace Justin Hardee (groin).