OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens activated six players from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, providing a big boost to the defense just before their game against Philip Rivers and the Indianapolis Colts.

Five days after being identified as high-risk close contacts to infected All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey, linebackers Patrick Queen, L.J. Fort, Malik Harrison and Tyus Bowser, safety DeShon Elliott and cornerback Terrell Bonds were removed from the list after they passed testing.

Fort, who had started the past six games at weakside linebacker, was added to the injury report with a finger injury and has been ruled out. The other five players participated in Saturday's walk-through after not practicing all week and will travel with the team for Sunday's game between the Ravens (5-2) and Colts (5-2).

"It's not the perfect thing. You always want everybody at practice," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Friday. "The guys who weren't out there practicing were doing all the things they could do to prepare. You trust that, and you go play the game and do the best you can. So I feel very confident with that."

Humphrey, who tested positive Monday, is the only Ravens player who remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list and had already been ruled out for Sunday's game. He can return next week after a 10-day quarantine. Bonds, who reverted back to the practice squad after being removed from the list, will likely get elevated to add depth at cornerback for Baltimore.

Jimmy Smith, who is questionable with a back injury, would fill in for Humphrey if healthy. Harrison, a rookie third-round pick, is expected to replace Fort.

Without Humphrey and Fort, the Ravens will be playing without two of their top five tacklers.

On Thursday, outside linebacker Matthew Judon was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list after being deemed a close contact to Humphrey. He was a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday.