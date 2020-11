The Chicago Bears placed safety Deon Bush on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday and ruled him out for Sunday's game at the Titans.

Bush did not test positive for the virus, a source told ESPN's Dianna Russini. Bush is deemed a close contact of a person away from the team and facility, and he is in Nashville with the Bears, self-quarantining separate from the club, Russini reported.

Bush has played in six games (no starts) this season and has four total tackles.