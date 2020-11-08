Tennessee Titans pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney will be inactive against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, sources told ESPN's Dianna Russini.

Clowney had been listed as questionable because of a knee injury but had not practiced all week.

The three-time Pro Bowler has been held without a sack in his first season with the Titans (5-2), who are looking to snap a two-game losing streak Sunday.

The Titans will turn to Harold Landry and Derick Roberson to anchor their outside linebacker rotation. Roberson is yet to play a snap this season due to a knee injury and illness (not Covid related).

Tennessee elevated outside linebacker Wyatt Ray from the practice squad on Saturday.

ESPN's Turron Davenport contributed to this report.