The Cleveland Browns have placed quarterback Baker Mayfield on the reserve/COVID-19 list after the quarterback came into contact with a staff member who tested positive Saturday for the virus.

Mayfield himself has not tested positive, according to a league source, and he could return to practice as early as Wednesday morning if he continues to test negative.

The Browns, who have a bye Sunday, next play the Houston Texans on Nov. 15.