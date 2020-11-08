Ryan Clark and Marcus Spears explain why they believe Russell Wilson and the Seahawks will defeat the Bills on Sunday. (1:20)

Week 9 of the 2020 NFL season has arrived, the midway point of the season in spirit if not precise mathematical reality. The big matchup of the early slate features a pair of 5-2 clubs squaring off, as the Indianapolis Colts host the Baltimore Ravens. Plus, we have two critical interconference clashes, as the Buffalo Bills host the Seattle Seahawks, and the Tennessee Titans welcome the Chicago Bears to Nashville.

While the action on the field will surely be captivating, we're here to highlight the best of what the players have to offer from a sartorial standpoint.

Best "Chappelle Show" homage

It was a big weekend for comedian Dave Chappelle, as he returned to host "Saturday Night Live," and one of his most memorable bits -- an impersonation of music legend Rick James -- was celebrated in pregame cleat form by Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs:

Best Kobe Bryant homage

Sunday will be the first game in a Ravens uniform for veteran wideout Dez Bryant, and he arrived for gameday in Indy wearing the jersey of another Bryant:

Dez Bryant arrives at Lucas Oil Stadium, where he is set to make his Ravens debut after being elevated from practice squad.



Bryant hasn't played a game since Dec. 31, 2017.



(📸: Ravens) pic.twitter.com/Pbq5JKv8VH — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 8, 2020

Best video of the weekend for Panthers fans, and one fantasy manager in every league

We'd all heard that Christian McCaffrey was poised to return to action on Sunday, but hearing about it is different than seeing him strolling in on Sunday. The wait is finally over:

Return of the Mac! pic.twitter.com/dAzqtIVVMg — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 8, 2020

Best back-to-basics look

Hey, when you're as good as Patrick Mahomes, sometimes you can look good wearing something like this:

Best self-referencing jewelry

Julio Jones -- a.k.a. Jet -- leaves no mistake on his identity prior to the Falcons' matchup with the Broncos:

Ready for takeoff ✈️ pic.twitter.com/LeViw6uKku — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 8, 2020

Best of the rest

You know the vibe ✌️ pic.twitter.com/VRCaI3Jm6L — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 8, 2020