The New York Giants and New York Jets both opted to hold on to young players at this past week's NFL trade deadline rather than deal them for high draft picks.

The Giants received multiple inquires and offers for tight end Evan Engram all the way up to Monday, and the Jets rebuffed multiple inquiries for defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, sources told ESPN.

The Giants decided that Engram had more value to them than another team's picks and decided to keep him unless they were offered a first-round pick, according to sources.

The Giants now want Engram to validate their decision, starting Sunday against the Washington Football Team.

The same is true for the Jets and Williams; multiple teams expressed interest in trading for the former Alabama star, but New York told each of them that Williams plays too important a position and has too much talent to deal away.

Williams did not practice this past week because of a hamstring injury and is listed as doubtful for Monday night's game against the New England Patriots. But the Jets think Williams, the No. 3 overall draft pick in 2019, has the potential to dominate at the NFL level.