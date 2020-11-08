Christian McCaffrey scores on first drive back with Panthers

One reason Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule was excited to have Christian McCaffrey back after the Pro Bowl running back missed six games with a high ankle sprain was to improve the team's red zone struggles.

He got quick results.

McCaffrey capped Carolina's opening possession on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs with a 9-yard reception from quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on fourth-and-3. He waltzed untouched into the end zone to give the Panthers a 7-0 lead.

Walked in

Walked in

Walked in pic.twitter.com/CGLlY26Csg — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 8, 2020

McCaffrey lined up in the backfield with receivers Curtis Samuel and DJ Moore left of the line. Both receivers went right and McCaffrey was left basically unguarded as he drifted through the line into the left flats.

McCaffrey had six offensive touches and the touchdown on the opening drive. It's just the fifth time in his career he's had 6-plus touches on an opening drive of a game, and the first time since 2018.

The Panthers entered the game having scored only 18 touchdowns in 39 trips inside the 20-yard line.

Of note, offensive coordinator Joe Brady moved to the field for the first time this season to call plays. That was a success, as well, as McCaffrey's touchdown capped a 15-play drive that took 8:53 off the clock and kept Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the sideline.

That was the second-longest opening touchdown drive in the NFL this season. Only Pittsburgh in Week 7 against Tennessee topped that with a drive that lasted 9:18.