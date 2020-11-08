LANDOVER, Md.-- Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen was carted off the field after injuring his left leg on a play late in the first quarter against the New York Giants.

Allen was on the field for several minutes and had to be lifted off the ground, with his lower left leg in an air cast, and onto the cart. He waved to the crowd as he headed into the tunnel. He was later officially ruled out with a left ankle injury.

New York safety Jabrill Peppers blitzed on the first-down play from the Giants' 31-yard line and leg-whipped Allen, hitting him in the left leg. Peppers was called for a 15-yard penalty on the play.

Alex Smith replaced Allen, with Dwayne Haskins inactive as the third quarterback. Smith broke his right tibia and fibula two years ago, almost to the day, and was elevated to the No. 2 role for a Week 5 game vs. the Los Angeles Rams after Haskins was benched.

Allen was starting his fourth game in place of the benched Haskins. In his first three starts, Allen completed 68.8% of his passes with four touchdowns and one interception. Sunday, he had completed 5 of 7 passes for 62 yards before getting hurt.