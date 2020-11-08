The Houston Texans have ruled out running back David Johnson for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a concussion.

Johnson was hit hard on a tackle by Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack in the second quarter. Backup running back Duke Johnson has taken over for David Johnson.

Prior to his injury, David Johnson ran for 16 yards on two carries.

Outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett (arm) and left guard Senio Kelemete (concussion) has also been downgraded to out. The Texans were already without linebackers Whitney Mercilus, Jacob Martin and Dylan Cole after all three were added to the COVID-19 list last week.