Lamar Jackson calls his own number and flies nine yards into the end zone for a touchdown. (0:23)

Lamar Jackson overcame one of the worst starts of his career to secure a place in NFL history.

Going a perfect 10-of-10 passing in the second half, Jackson led the Baltimore Ravens to a 24-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts and matched the best 30-start mark of the Super Bowl era.

The reigning NFL MVP is now 25-5 (.833) since taking over as the Ravens' starter in the middle of the 2018 season, tying Dan Marino for the best start by a quarterback since 1966.

To accomplish this, Jackson had to overcome a halftime deficit for the first time in his career as well as a week of adversity. The Ravens (6-2) were coming off an emotional loss to the rival Steelers, put two starting offensive linemen on injured reserve (left tackle Ronnie Stanley and right guard Tyre Phillips), practiced without seven defensive players and played without their best defensive player in All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

It was a rough start for Jackson. He was shut out for the first time in the first half of a regular-season game, completing 9-of-13 passes for 51 yards. After halftime, Jackson completed all 10 throws for 170 yards and ran for a 9-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Jackson had received criticism for not being able to win the big game this season after committing a career-worst four turnovers in a loss to the Steelers. By rallying past the Colts (5-3), he delivered his first victory against a winning team this season.

The Ravens defense provided plenty of help to Jackson and the Ravens. Safety Chuck Clark's 65-yard fumble return for a touchdown was Baltimore's only points in the first half, and the defense shut out Philip Rivers and the Colts in the second half.