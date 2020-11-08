FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots have ruled out cornerback Stephon Gilmore for Monday night's road game against the New York Jets, as the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year will miss his second straight game with a knee injury.

Gilmore is one of four starters who have already been declared out, along with defensive tackle Lawrence Guy (elbow, shoulder and knee), linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (groin) and receiver N'Keal Harry (concussion).

Gilmore, Guy and Bentley were among 17 players listed as questionable for the Patriots (2-5), who are in the midst of their first four-game losing streak since 2002. Harry had been ruled out Friday.

In addition, rookie tight end Dalton Keene didn't make the trip Sunday because of a knee injury, but the club has kept his designation as questionable, with the possibility he could make the short trip to East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Monday.

The Patriots only have one other tight end on the roster, Ryan Izzo, and he is also questionable (hamstring).

In the absence of Gilmore, the Patriots are expected to have J.C. Jackson start in his place at cornerback. He has a team-high four interceptions.

But the absence of Guy might hurt most, as he is a key cog against the run, where the Patriots have been struggled in recent weeks. Carl Davis, who was signed off the Jaguars' practice squad two weeks ago, has a chance to help fill the void after being sidelined by a concussion since his arrival.

Davis made the trip with the team and is officially questionable.

Meanwhile rookie Josh Uche, a second-round pick from Michigan, is a projected replacement for Bentley at linebacker.