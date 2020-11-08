Patrick Mahomes is in motion as he takes the snap and then throws a short touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson. (0:37)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- By throwing four touchdown passes on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, Patrick Mahomes claimed an NFL record.

Now through 40 career regular season games Mahomes has 101 touchdown passes, making him the fastest player to 100. Hall of Famer Dan Marino had the old record of 44 games.

Mahomes threw touchdown passes of 1 yard to Demarcus Robinson, 4 yards to Clyde Edwards-Helaire and 28 and 2 yards to Tyreek Hill for the Kansas City Chiefs in their 33-31 victory.

The 25-year-old MVP of last season's Super Bowl has at least four touchdown passes in a game for the 12th time in his career including the playoffs. That's the most such games in the NFL over the last three seasons. It's five more than the next closest quarterback, Russell Wilson of Seattle, since the start of the 2018 season.

Mahomes, who threw five touchdown passes in last week's win over the New York Jets, climbed past Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers and into second place behind Wilson in touchdown passes with 25. He is on pace for 44 touchdown passes, which would be the second-highest total of his career.

He threw 50 touchdown passes in 2018, the same year he was named the league's MVP.