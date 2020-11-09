Washington QB Kyle Allen suffers an ankle injury after taking a sack and would be carted off to the locker room. (0:16)

Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen is expected to undergo surgery in the coming weeks on his dislocated ankle and small fracture, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, jeopardizing his season.

A long-term injury to Allen would pave the way for Alex Smith to potentially start the remainder of the season, sources told Fowler.

Washington won't know whether Allen will miss all of 2020 until later, sources said.

Washington coach Ron Rivera said Allen will see doctors later Monday about surgery. He said it's "premature to say he's out for the year."

Allen suffered the injury in Washington's 23-20 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. Rivera would only say after the game that Allen dislocated the ankle but he needed to speak more with the trainers.

Rivera said Smith will start next week at Detroit, with Dwayne Haskins elevated to the No. 2 position. It will be Smith's first start since Nov. 18, 2018, when he suffered a broken fibula and tibia in his right leg.

Rivera said it is an "opportunity" for Haskins.

"This is good for Dwayne," Rivera said. "He'll get an opportunity to see how to truly prepare for a game as a starter and hopefully Dwayne will take it that way. This is an opportunity to learn and grow."

Allen had taken over for Haskins in Week 5. With Allen out, Smith nearly led his team to a comeback win. Unfortunately for Smith and Washington, those chances took a hit when he threw high to running back J.D. McKissic at the New York 44-yard line and the ball tipped off his hands and into the hands of Giants safety Jabrill Peppers late in the game. On the next possession, Smith threw his third pick of the game as New York clinched the victory.

After Allen was carted off the field following his injury in the first quarter, Smith completed 24-of-32 passes for 325 yards and one touchdown with three interceptions.

Washington fell to 2-6 and took a severe hit in its quest to be relevant in the NFC East race.

Information from ESPN's John Keim was used in this report.