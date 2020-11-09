The Atlanta Falcons waived former first-round draft pick Takk McKinley on Monday, days after the defensive end called out the team for failing to trade him at the trading deadline.

McKinley had expressed his desire to be traded before the trade deadline and took to social media to say the Falcons turned down fifth- and sixth-round draft pick offers from multiple teams despite his request to be traded.

The fourth-year veteran also said that he requested a trade last year but Atlanta turned down a second-round pick offer for him then. Now McKinley is free to choose where he goes once he clears waivers.

The Falcons declined to pick up McKinley's fifth-year option, which carried a $10.3 million price tag.

The 2017 first-round pick has been disappointing, totaling only 17.5 sacks in 49 career games. Atlanta has used a combination of Steven Means and Charles Harris more recently to replace the disgruntled McKinley.

McKinley was the last two games because of a groin injury and illness. He has played in just 81 snaps and has only one sack in four games this season.