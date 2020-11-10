The New England Patriots won't be allowed to have fans at any home games this season at Gillette Stadium.

Team officials said Monday they had been informed that an executive order from Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker prohibiting large-capacity venues from opening to the public will remain in force for the remainder of the 2020 NFL season and the pro soccer season.

Stadium officials and Kraft Sports Entertainment tried to develop a plan to safely host a reduced number of fans that complies with guidelines issued by the CDC, the National Football League and Major League Soccer. But rising cases in the state forced the extension of the clampdown.

Massachusetts Department of Public Health officials reported a statewide total of 166,745 virus cases on Sunday and a fifth straight day of more than 1,600 new confirmed cases, the first time that's happened since early May.

Team officials said they would continue to work closely with the advisory board to safely reopen the stadium next year.