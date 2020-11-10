FRISCO, Texas -- The promising season of Dallas Cowboys rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs could be over and is definitely on hold.

Multiple sources confirmed Diggs broke a bone in his foot late in Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and will miss 4-6 weeks. He will not need surgery, but he will be in a walking boot.

NFL Network first reported Diggs' status.

Diggs, a second-round pick, has started every game this season and leads the Cowboys in interceptions with two. His two takeaways came against Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in Week 8. Diggs became the first Cowboys rookie with two interceptions in the same game since Sean Lee in 2010 and the first Cowboys rookie cornerback with multiple picks in the same game since Terence Newman in 2003.

Diggs gave up a number of plays but the Cowboys have liked his competitiveness, which was on display in Week 3 when he tracked down DK Metcalf and forced a fumble at the goal line, negating what would have been a touchdown.

He is added to a long list of starters the Cowboys have lost to injury this season: quarterback Dak Prescott (ankle), left tackle Tyron Smith (neck), right tackle La'el Collins (hip), tight end Blake Jarwin (knee) and defensive tackle Trysten Hill (knee).

With Diggs out, the Cowboys could turn to Chidobe Awuzie as his replacement, although Awuzie has not played since Week 2 because of a hamstring injury. He has practiced for much of the past two weeks, but the coaches have not felt confident enough in him to get him back on the field. Saivion Smith, who was called up from the practice squad before the Steelers game, took over for Diggs in the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys have their bye week this week but are not practicing as they follow the NFL's intensive protocols for the coronavirus after a Steelers player tested positive on Monday.