Dan Graziano reports that Ben Roethlisberger and four other Steelers have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. (1:48)

The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and three others on the reserve/COVID-19 list after they were deemed high-risk close contacts with tight end Vance McDonald, who returned a positive test for the virus on Monday.

As high-risk contacts, Roethlisberger, OL Jerald Hawkins, RB Jaylen Samuels and LB Vince Williams must isolate for five days after their last contact with McDonald, and they cannot return to the UPMC Rooney practice facility for at least those five days. They are allowed to participate in team meetings virtually.

All four will be tested throughout the week before possibly being eligible to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

While Roethlisberger is said to have "been diligent" with his behavior around others in regards to the pandemic, he has been seen on the sidelines talking to McDonald without wearing a mask. The two are friends and have lockers close to each other. Roethlisberger, however, has not tested positive.

The NFL's Dr. Allen Sills previously said the deciding factor for high-risk designation is often determined by whether the person had close contact while not wearing a mask.

McDonald was placed on the COVID-19 list Monday night after his positive test and must isolate for at least 10 days.

Despite missing Friday's practice with an illness designation, McDonald traveled with the team on a plane to Dallas on Saturday.

The team remains in the intensive COVID-19 protocol dating to last week after Baltimore Ravens DB Marlon Humphrey tested positive following the Steelers-Ravens game.

The Steelers can look to the Ravens' timeline with Humphrey's positive test on Nov. 2 for an idea of how this week could go.

Humphrey was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday to begin his 10-day quarantine. The next day, the Ravens placed seven players identified as high-risk contacts of Humphrey on the list. Matthew Judon was removed from the list Thursday, while the other six were activated Saturday. Six of the players played in Sunday's win against the Indianapolis Colts. Now, only Humphrey remains on the list.

Throughout the season, Roethlisberger has been a vocal advocate of taking precautions to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

"We need to be cautious, be careful and protect each other," Roethlisberger said in October. "Fans are allowed in the stadium, which means we're allowed to have guests in town and things like that. In the Roethlisberger family, we're not changing anything. No guests are coming in town. But there are a few challenges that have been presented and so hopefully guys can continue to be as cautious and as careful as we have been to this point."