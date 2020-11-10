Marcus Peters' interception attempt appears to fall incomplete, but after the Ravens challenged the play, it was ruled that Peters did make the catch and then fumbled, which was then recovered by Baltimore. (0:29)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Cornerback Tavon Young gave the Baltimore Ravens some much-needed salary-cap space by restructuring his contract for this year and taking a $2.85 million pay cut in 2021, a source told ESPN's Field Yates.

This agreement also increases the chances of the often-injured Young remaining with the team next season. He has only played one full game since signing his three-year, $25.8 million extension before the 2019 season, which made him the NFL's highest-paid nickelback at the time.

The Ravens converted $2.514 million of his base salary for 2020 into a signing bonus. That will create more room for Baltimore, which had $1.5 million in cap space this season, according to the ESPN Roster Management System.

Young, 26, also agreed to have his non-guaranteed $5.5 million salary reduced to $2.65 million next season. He's scheduled to earn $5.845 million in 2022, the final year of his contract.

Considered one of the top slot cornerbacks in the league, Young scored two touchdowns off fumble recoveries in 2018, becoming one of four players to score multiple defensive touchdowns that season. He then missed all of 2019 with a neck injury, and he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 this season. Young is on injured reserve.