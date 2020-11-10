Dan Orlovsky sounds off on the Buccaneers' game plan in their loss to the Saints, calling it the worst he has seen in the NFL this season. (1:23)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might have removed themselves from Super Bowl contention with Sunday night's ugly 38-3 loss to the visiting New Orleans Saints.

No team to win a Super Bowl has suffered a loss as bad as that one.

Interestingly, though, a Tom Brady-led New England Patriots team that won a Super Bowl endured a 31-point home loss. Can Brady and the Bucs recover in time to right the ship?

Here are the eight worst losses by Super Bowl-winning teams (in order of margin size):

Eventual Super Bowl champion 49ers lose to Eagles 40-8

Steve Young threw six touchdown passes to lead the 49ers to victory in Super Bowl XXIX. AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi

Date: Oct. 2, 1994

Margin: 32 points

What happened: Steve Young passed for fewer than 100 yards and was intercepted twice, part of three San Francisco turnovers. The Eagles played turnover-free football and outgained the 49ers 437 yards to 189.

How it ended: After the loss dropped them to 3-2, the Niners won 10 in a row to secure the top seed in the NFC before losing the regular-season finale to the Vikings after they pulled some starters. Young recovered to win his second MVP. He threw a record six TD passes in Super Bowl XXIX as the 49ers beat the Chargers 49-26.

Eventual Super Bowl champion Raiders lose to Patriots 48-17

Fred Biletnikoff (left) and Ken Stabler were as dangerous a combination as there was in the NFL in 1976. AP Photo/File

Date: Oct. 3, 1976

Margin: 31 points

What happened: Steve Grogan passed for three touchdowns, two to Darryl Stingley, and rushed for two more. Sam "Bam" Cunningham rushed for 121 yards on 21 carries and added five receptions for 94 yards. Ken Stabler passed for 225 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

How it ended: After falling to 3-1, the Raiders reeled off 10 consecutive victories. They avenged the loss to the Patriots in the divisional round 24-21, routed the Steelers 24-7 in the AFC title game and crushed the Vikings 32-14 in Super Bowl XI.

Eventual Super Bowl champion Patriots lose to Bills 31-0

Tom Brady and the Patriots had no answers for the Bills in the 2003 season opener, but they didn't stay down long. Getty Images

Date: Sept. 7, 2003

Margin: 31 points

What happened: The Bills, led by former Patriots Drew Bledsoe and Lawyer Milloy, blanked the Patriots in the season opener. Tom Brady completed 14 of 29 passes for 123 yards with four interceptions.

How it ended: The Patriots won their final 12 regular-season games, including a 31-0 thrashing of the Bills in the regular-season finale. They beat the Titans and Colts in the playoffs to make Super Bowl XXXVIII, and then they beat the Panthers 32-29 to claim their second Lombardi Trophy in three seasons.

Eventual Super Bowl champion Ravens lose to Texans 43-13

Joe Flacco had a perfect postseason in 2012, with 11 touchdown passes, no interceptions and a Super Bowl MVP. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Date: Oct. 21, 2012

Margin: 30 points

What happened: A meeting between the 5-1 Ravens and 5-1 Texans turned into a blowout in Houston. The Texans posted 420 yards to just 176 by the Ravens. Joe Flacco was picked off twice.

How it ended: Baltimore was a mixed bag the rest of the regular season, going 5-4 after the loss to Houston to finish 10-6. But the Ravens reached Super Bowl XLVII after wins over the Colts, Broncos and Patriots. Then they beat the 49ers 34-31 to win it all. Joe Flacco had a postseason run for the ages.

Eventual Super Bowl champion Steelers lose to Chargers 35-7

The Steelers rallied from a 19-17 deficit after three quarters to win Super Bowl XIV. Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Date: Nov. 18, 1979

Margin: 28 points

What happened: Terry Bradshaw threw five interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. The game was marred by 12 turnovers, eight of which were committed by the Steelers.

How it ended: After falling to 9-3, the Steelers won three of their final four to finish the regular season 12-4. They rang up double-digit victories over the Dolphins and Oilers to reach Super Bowl XIV, in which they beat the Rams 31-19 to claim their fourth Lombardi Trophy in six seasons. Bradshaw was named the game's MVP after he passed for 309 yards and two touchdowns.

Eventual Super Bowl champion Patriots lose to Chiefs 41-14

The Chiefs harassed Tom Brady into three turnovers in a rout of the Patriots in 2014. Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

Date: Sept. 29, 2014

Margin: 27 points

What happened: With the nation watching on Monday Night Football, Kansas City routed New England behind three touchdowns from Jamaal Charles. Tom Brady passed for just 159 yards with two interceptions and a fumble.

How it ended: After falling to 2-2, the Patriots won seven in a row. They finished the regular season 12-4, narrowly beat the Ravens in the divisional round and crushed the Colts 45-7 in the AFC Championship Game. New England won Super Bowl XLIX over Seattle, escaping 28-24 on Malcolm Butler's interception of Russell Wilson in the end zone in the waning seconds.

Eventual Super Bowl champion Colts lose to Jaguars 44-17

Two months after an ugly loss to the Jaguars, Peyton Manning was Super Bowl XLI MVP. JEFF HAYNES/AFP/Getty Images

Date: Dec. 10, 2006

Margin: 27 points

What happened: The Colts led 10-7 midway through the second quarter before the roof caved in. Jacksonville rushed for 375 yards on 42 carries (8.9 YPC). Maurice Jones-Drew (15-166, 2 TDs) and Fred Taylor (9-131, 1 TD) each topped the 100-yard mark. The Jaguars attempted only 14 passes, compared to 50 for Peyton Manning and the Colts.

How it ended: The Colts won two of their final three to finish 12-4. They ousted the Chiefs in the wild-card round and the Ravens in the divisional round. They then finally vanquished the Patriots 28-24 in the AFC Championship Game. Manning was named MVP of the Colts' 29-17 victory in Super Bowl XLI.

Eventual Super Bowl champion Giants lose to Saints 49-24

Eli Manning was the MVP of Super Bowl XLVI as the Giants won their fourth Lombardi Trophy. Rob Tringali/SportsChrome/Getty Images

Date: Nov. 28, 2011

Margin: 25 points

What happened: Drew Brees passed for 363 yards and four touchdowns and added a rushing TD to extend the Giants' losing streak to three. New York had no answers on defense, as it yielded 577 yards.

How it ended: These Giants were the first team to reach the Super Bowl with a negative point differential in the regular season. They finished 9-7, squeaked into the playoffs and made an unbelievable run to Super Bowl XLVI. Once there, it was another matchup with the Patriots. Again, the underdog Giants found a way to win behind game MVP Eli Manning, who completed 30 of 40 passes for 296 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.