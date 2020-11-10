Odell Beckham Jr. underwent surgery Tuesday to repair the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

The Cleveland Browns wide receiver had the procedure done by Dr. James Andrews at the Andrews Institute for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Pensacola, Florida.

A team spokesperson said that Beckham is expected to be ready for the 2021 season.

Beckham suffered the season-ending injury Oct. 25 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Before that, he had 23 receptions for 319 receiving yards and four total touchdowns on the season.