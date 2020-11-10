OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens signed veteran Tramon Williams on Tuesday to provide experienced depth in an injured-filled secondary.

Williams, 37, replaces Khalil Dorsey (dislocated shoulder), who became the fourth Baltimore cornerback placed on injured reserve this season.

A 13-year veteran, Williams will back up Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith. Williams has played in 199 career games for the Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals.

Dorsey joins cornerbacks Tavon Young, Anthony Averett and Iman Marshall on IR. Dorsey and Averett are expected to return at some point this season.