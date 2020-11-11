HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have fired vice president of communications Amy Palcic, telling her she no longer was "a cultural fit," sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Palcic was the first woman to have full public relations responsibilities for an NFL team.

In 2019, the Texans brought Jack Easterby in to assess the culture of the organization. Since then, general manager Brian Gaine and head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien have been fired. Easterby is currently in charge of football operations until the team hires a new general manager.

The rest of the communications staff remains intact.