The Cleveland Browns have activated Baker Mayfield from reserve/COVID-19 list, clearing the way for him to return to practice Wednesday.

Mayfield was placed on the list after coming into contact with a staff member who tested positive Saturday for the virus, but Mayfield never tested positive himself.

The Browns had a bye Sunday. Mayfield participated in meetings remotely this week and was away during Monday's practice.

Cleveland was off Tuesday. The Browns play the Houston Texans on Sunday.