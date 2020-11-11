Josh Allen tosses three touchdowns and throws for 282 yards to give the Bills a significant halftime lead over the Seahawks. (0:48)

Following the outpouring of support after the death of his grandmother, Bills quarterback Josh Allen professed his love for the city of Buffalo and the people in it.

He isn't ready to leave that love behind.

Allen said Wednesday that he would like to play out his career with the Bills, his declaration coming two years after they made him the highest-drafted quarterback in franchise history.

In honor of Allen's grandmother, Bills fans donated money to Oishei Children's Hospital, mostly in increments of $17, representing Allen's jersey number. The donations began Sunday night; as of Wednesday afternoon, the hospital had received more than $300,000.

"My family is forever engraved here, myself included. I don't ever want to leave," Allen said. "I want to play for as long as I can and give back to this community and Bills Mafia."

Allen is currently the NFL's third-leading passer, with 2,587 yards and 19 touchdowns against five interceptions in nine games. He won his second AFC Offensive Player of the Week award after tying a career high with 415 passing yards and four total touchdowns against Seattle in Week 9.

The third-year quarterback was also the conference's Offensive Player of the Month in September. He's on pace to set career highs in every passing category this season and is eligible to have his fifth-year option exercised this coming offseason.