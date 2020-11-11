Ryan Clark joins Scott Van Pelt to discuss which AFC team is projected to be the Super Bowl front-runner. (1:19)

The Kansas City Chiefs asked the NFL to begin an inquiry with the players association after a union representative held a meeting with the full team late in October without wearing a mask, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

The union representative was in close proximity while meeting with the players, a source told Schefter. The union representative is not subject to the same Covid-19 testing as players and regularly travels among the teams, the source said.

The Chiefs have had a handful of players on the NFL's reserve/Covid-19 list this season, including wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who was placed on the list on Wednesday. Hardman is fourth on the Chiefs in receptions with 25 and third in receiving yards (395) and touchdowns (3). The Chiefs have their bye this week and next play against the Raiders in Las Vegas in Week 11.

They last week put defensive lineman Chris Jones on the list, though he was activated the next day and played in Sunday's game against the Panthers. Fullback Anthony Sherman missed three games while on the Covid list but returned to play against Carolina.

The Chiefs also placed a pair of practice squad players on the Covid list at different times, including defensive lineman Braxton Hoyett this week.