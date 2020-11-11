SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Heading into their weekend off after a Thursday night loss to the Green Bay Packers, the San Francisco 49ers held out at least some hope that offensive reinforcements would be on the way back from injury.

That help will have to wait at least another couple of weeks. The Niners will once again be without running back Raheem Mostert for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday.

On Friday, Shanahan had expressed some optimism that Mostert, who is on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain and is eligible to return this week, would be able to practice in some capacity. But that hasn't been the case, and, with the team's bye set for next week, Mostert's return will have to wait.

"[He] won't play this week," Shanahan said. "Hopeful to have him back for the Rams."

The Niners travel to Los Angeles for a rematch with the Rams on Nov. 29.

Receiver Deebo Samuel, who has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury, also did not practice Wednesday, though Shanahan said he would be reevaluated Thursday, leaving the door open at least slightly for him to play in New Orleans.

Elsewhere on the injury front, the 49ers took two more big hits in their secondary, placing starting strong safety Jaquiski Tartt on injured reserve with turf toe and losing nickel cornerback K'Waun Williams for four to six weeks with a high ankle sprain.

Williams is also a candidate for injured reserve, but since he already was on that list and returned once this year, he's not eligible to do it again.

"We're not gonna put him on if he can come back, because once we do put him on, he can't [return]," Shanahan said. "So we're just trying to weigh that out and see how it reacts here over the next week or so and see what our options are with the rest of our roster."

Shanahan also ruled out running back Tevin Coleman (knee) and linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring) for Sunday's game, and receivers Trent Taylor (back) and Kendrick Bourne (reserve/COVID-19 list) sat out Wednesday's practice.

As for cornerback Richard Sherman, who opened his practice window Wednesday as he works back from the calf issue that landed him on injured reserve, he is hoping to play against the Saints, though Shanahan said it's more likely that he returns after the bye.

"I'm holding out hope for the Rams," Shanahan said of Sherman. "I know Dr. Sherm thinks he's got a chance this week, and I've been around him enough that that's why I don't count him out on that, but my goal is hopefully to get him back for the Rams."