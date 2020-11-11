Houston Texans running back David Johnson is unlikely to play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Johnson did not practice Wednesday, three days after suffering a concussion against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Interim coach Romeo Crennel said Wednesday that Johnson's status is "up in the air."

Duke Johnson would be expected to start Sunday after getting the bulk of the carries when David Johnson went down against the Jaguars. He had 16 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 32 yards in Houston's 27-25 win.