DAVIE, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins have placed three players -- defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, linebacker Kyle Van Noy and practice squad receiver Matt Cole -- on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

This places all three players' status for Sunday vs. the Los Angeles Chargers in doubt.

If the players have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are considered high-risk close contacts to someone who has tested positive, then they will have to isolate for at least five days -- meaning they wouldn't be eligible to play Sunday or return to the team until next week at the earliest.

Clubs are not allowed to disclose which category a player falls in. There are other situations that could land a player on the list for a shorter stay than five days, including a false positive or certain contact tracing circumstances.

For example, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week after being deemed a close contact to athletic trainer Rick Burkholder, who tested positive. But Jones had only a one-day stay and played in last Sunday's game.

Wilkins and Van Noy, both of whom played in last Sunday's win over the Arizona Cardinals, are key starters on the Dolphins' No. 4 scoring defense, creating a significant on-field blow if both are out for this Sunday's game.

The Dolphins also activated receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. off the reserve/COVID-19 list after he spent five days on it and missed Sunday's game.

Miami had an assistant coach test positive for COVID-19 last Friday and after contact tracing had four additional assistant coaches not travel to Sunday's game in Arizona. At least one of those coaches returned to practice Thursday.