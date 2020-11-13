Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers has moved ahead of Hall of Famer Dan Marino on the NFL's all-time passing list.

Rivers' first completion, an 11-yard pass to rookie running back Jonathan Taylor, against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday moved him ahead of Marino for fifth in career passing yards.

Rivers, 38, went into Thursday with 61,358 passing yards in his 17-year career, needing just 4 yards to pass Marino.

Philip Rivers now trails only Brett Favre, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and record-holder Drew Brees on the NFL's all-time passing list. Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The only other quarterbacks with more passing yards than Rivers are either in the Hall of Fame or will be first-ballot Hall of Famers at some point: Brett Favre, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and record-holder Drew Brees.

Rivers has some work to do to surpass Favre, who threw for 71,838 yards in his career, for fourth place.

Thursday night marked another career milestone this season by Rivers, who signed a one-year $25 million contract with the Colts during the offseason. In Week 3 against the New York Jets, he became just the sixth quarterback in league history to throw 400 career touchdown passes and at least 60,000 passing yards for a career.