Kimberley Martin ponders whether the Browns' upcoming matchup vs. the Texans will be canceled after the organization closed its facilities following a positive COVID-19 test from a player. (0:58)

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns shut down their facility Friday morning after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the Browns said that the player has self-isolated and that the team will continue to hold meetings remotely as part of the league's intensive protocol, and "will consult with the league and medical experts on the appropriate next steps."

Last weekend, the Browns had to place quarterback Baker Mayfield on the reserve/COVID-19 list after the quarterback came into contact with a staff member who tested positive for the virus. Mayfield himself didn't test positive, and returned to practice Wednesday.

"It's a full effort from everybody, not only just players but staff, families of staff and families of players," Mayfield said Wednesday, when asked about the challenges of navigating this season through the pandemic. "Everybody has a hand in the pot, and it's so true because of the close contacts. It's not just if you have COVID. It's if you have been around somebody, immediately you can be out for a few days. Where it hits in the week, it can be critical to a game or not. Lucky it was on a bye week, that's for sure."

The Browns host the Houston Texans on Sunday.