NFL increasing grants to military organizations

The NFL has expanded plans to honor, empower and connect the nation's military service members, veterans and their families.

Since 2011, more than $44 million has been raised for military and veteran support organizations.

During November, all 32 teams are honoring the military community with a series of events and virtual activations: on-field "Salute to Service" initiatives that include a mix of stencils, camouflage-themed game balls, helmet decals and gear that will be auctioned.

"Our nation's heroes are not immune to the significant perils brought on by this pandemic," commissioner Roger Goodell said. "Many service members and their families are physically divided -- either because of COVID-19 or due to their military deployment. This Veterans Day, and throughout Salute to Service, we express our gratitude to veterans and active service members for helping to preserve our health and safety, and for protecting and defending our freedoms domestically and abroad. The NFL and our 32 clubs humbly salute and thank you for your service to our country."

Also taking part in ad campaigns will be Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, Peyton Manning and Carson Wentz.

The military nonprofits who are partnering with the league are Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, The Pat Tillman Foundation, Wounded Warrior Project, the Bob Woodruff Foundation and the United Service Organizations.