SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- After a turbulent week-plus mixed with multiple positive and negative COVID-19 test results, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne will be available to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

The Niners announced Friday that Bourne has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list for the second time in a week after he met the necessary number of consecutive negative tests to return to the team.

Bourne did not participate in practice Wednesday or Thursday as he awaited clearance to return to the team. He got that clearance Friday morning and was expected to take part in the team's final practice of the week, which would position him to play against the Saints.

It has been an odd nine days for Bourne, who first received a positive test result on Nov. 4. He then received negative results in the two days that followed, which allowed him to be activated from the reserve list.

But the 49ers placed him back on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday after he tested positive again. That positive test was followed by multiple negative results, which has finally allowed him to return to the team.

Earlier this week, the NFL concluded its investigation into potential protocol violations by Bourne and found no wrongdoing. Bourne did not play in last week's loss to the Green Bay Packers because of the positive test.

"I mean, positive, negative, negative, positive, negative," coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday. "Those things happen, I guess, and we're all just dealing with it. I know it's a weird situation with him. It kind of is weird, though, with everybody in the world, not just our football players. So we're just trying to do the best with the protocols and hope that he gets cleared up to where it's always negative and hopefully we can get him out of here later in the week."

Getting Bourne back is no small thing for the receiver-needy 49ers.

Top wideout Deebo Samuel has not practiced this week because of a hamstring injury and is unlikely to play against the Saints. His return is more likely to come Nov. 29 against the Los Angeles Rams. Recently promoted wide receiver River Cracraft did not practice Thursday because of a quad injury, putting his status for Sunday in question as well.

That leaves rookie Brandon Aiyuk, Richie James Jr. and Trent Taylor as available wide receivers on the active roster who have practiced this week.