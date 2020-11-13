OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Calais Campbell has been ruled out for the Baltimore Ravens' Sunday night game in New England, coach John Harbaugh said Friday. This ends the NFL's second-longest current streak for defensive ends.

Campbell, who injured his calf last Sunday, will miss his first game since 2014. His streak of 98 straight starts ranked only behind Cameron Jordan (137).

Acquired in a trade with Jacksonville this offseason, Campbell leads Baltimore with four sacks and is tied for the team lead with five tackles for loss.

"Losing a guy like Calais ... that sucks, because he's one of the all-time greats playing the defensive line, and his leadership is unmatched," Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe said. "He's the ultimate professional. I think I do have to step up."

Running back Mark Ingram, who has missed the past two games with an ankle injury, returned to practice Friday. Ingram was limited in Wednesday's practice before sitting out Thursday.

Cornerback Jimmy Smith (ankle) has not practiced all week.