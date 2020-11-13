The Los Angeles Chargers will be without defensive end Joey Bosa and running back Justin Jackson when the team faces the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Bosa has been in the concussion protocol since last Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jackson left that same game with a knee injury that will keep him out this week.

With Jackson out, Kalen Ballage will look to build on an impressive Chargers debut. Ballage, a third-round pick of the Dolphins in 2018, ran for 69 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in last Sunday's loss to Las Vegas.