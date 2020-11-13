HOUSTON -- Houston Texans running back David Johnson will not play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns after leaving the team's Week 9 game in Jacksonville with a concussion.

Johnson was hit hard on a tackle by Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack in the second quarter of Houston's 27-25 victory over Jacksonville. He was replaced by backup running back Duke Johnson, who had a career-high 20 touches in the game and will get the start Sunday.

Duke Johnson had 16 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 32 yards against the Jaguars.

The Texans also have running back Buddy Howell on the roster, although all but five of his 112 snaps this season have come on special teams. Running backs Scottie Phillips and C.J. Prosise are on Houston's practice squad.

The Texans traded for David Johnson in March as part of a deal that sent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona. This season, David Johnson has 408 yards and three touchdowns on 103 carries.

Left guard Senio Kelemete has also been ruled out for Week 10. Defensive end Charles Omenihu, who is listed as questionable against Cleveland with a hamstring injury, has not practiced this week. On Friday morning, interim head coach Romeo Crennel said if any of the three (David Johnson, Kelemete and Omenihu) did not practice later in the day, "their chances of playing are very limited."