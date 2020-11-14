HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have put running back David Johnson on injured reserve after he left the team's Week 9 game in Jacksonville with a concussion.

Johnson had already been ruled out against Cleveland on Sunday.

Johnson was hit hard on a tackle by Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack in the second quarter of Houston's 27-25 victory. He was replaced by Duke Johnson, who had a career-high 20 touches in the game and will get the start Sunday.

Duke Johnson had 16 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 32 yards against the Jaguars.

Houston also promoted running back C.J. Prosise to the active roster. The Texans have running back Buddy Howell on the roster, although all but five of his 112 snaps this season have come on special teams.

David Johnson has 408 yards and three touchdowns on 103 carries this season.

The Texans also put linebacker Dylan Cole on injured reserve.