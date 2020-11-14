Ryan Clark emphasizes the importance of the Cardinals' matchup vs. the Bills to prove they belong in the NFC West playoff race. (0:49)

Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Saturday, and will miss Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Along with Norman, tight end Tyler Kroft, cornerback Levi Wallace and safety Dean Marlow were deemed to be in close contact with Norman and were also placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. None of the four players will travel to Arizona this weekend.

Their absence leaves Buffalo without four players who are either starters or immediate back-ups at their respective positions. Norman was set to return to action after missing the past three games with a hamstring injury; it would have been just the second game this season where the Bills had both Norman, Wallace and Tre'Davious White active at cornerback.

In their stead, the team activated cornerbacks Daryl Worley and rookie Dane Jackson from the practice squad, along with linebacker Darron Lee, wide receiver Jake Kumerow and safety Josh Thomas.

Kroft has statistically been the teams best tight end this season with 119 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Without him, the team will rely heavily on 2019 third-round pick Dawson Knox.