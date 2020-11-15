Ryan Clark calls Tom Brady's upcoming matchup vs. the Panthers the most important game of his tenure with the Bucs. (1:14)

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were forced to board a new plane to Charlotte, North Carolina, after their original flight was delayed more than six hours due to mechanical issues, a team source told ESPN.

According to the original flight plan, the team was supposed to take off from Tampa at 2:25 p.m. ET Saturday and land in Charlotte at 3:55 p.m. ET.

The Bucs had to hold team meetings at Tampa International Airport and also ate a meal there, but it was in an area of the airport for chartered planes with restricted access. The team scattered about the building and went outdoors to accommodate social distancing.

Tampa Bay is scheduled to play the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.

NFL Network first reported that the team's flight was delayed.