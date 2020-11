Marcus Spears and Ryan Clark break down whether Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert will be under more pressure ahead of their matchup on Sunday. (1:57)

Miami Dolphins running back Matt Breida, listed as questionable for Sunday's game because of a hamstring injury, is not expected to play against the Los Angeles Chargers, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Breida did not play last week against Arizona but practiced all three days this week in some capacity.

He has a good chance to return next week against the Denver Broncos, the source said.

Breida has rushed for 128 yards on 37 carries in five games this season.