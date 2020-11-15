The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will shake up their short-handed offensive line Sunday, as sources confirmed to ESPN that Ryan Jensen will shift to guard and be replaced as the starting center by A.Q. Shipley.

NFL Network first reported the offensive line changes Sunday morning, one week after Tampa Bay was overwhelmed on the line of scrimmage in its 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The Buccaneers also will be without starting left guard Ali Marpet, who has been ruled out Sunday because of a concussion.

Jensen has started at center in Tampa Bay's first nine games this season. Shipley has not started yet this season, his first with Tampa Bay, but was a favorite of Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians when they were together with the Arizona Cardinals.

Last week, the Bucs inserted backup Joe Haeg into Marpet's spot and he struggled. Tom Brady was pressured on 46.3% of his dropbacks, the most he's seen since 2016. Haeg is more of a rotational player while Shipley is more of a true interior offensive lineman.

The Bucs are hoping Sunday's new combination, with Shipley at center and Jensen at left guard, works better until Marpet returns.

Shipley, an 11-year veteran, reunited with Arians this past offseason after spending the previous five years with the Cardinals.

The Bucs ran for just 8 yards on five attempts last Sunday night, and Brady was sacked three times in the loss to the Saints.