Week 10 of the 2020 NFL season has arrived, and with it, a unique scheduling setup with five games in the early afternoon window, and six in the late afternoon window.
While the action on the field will surely be captivating, we're here to highlight the best of what the players have to offer from a sartorial standpoint.
Best pregame cleats
Jarvis Landry and the Cleveland Browns are hosting the Houston Texans, and he paid homage to one of that city's finest, Travis Scott, with this custom design:
Jarvis Landry is rocking Astroworld cleats today against Houston 🔥 @God_Son80 @Browns— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 15, 2020
Best "Frozen" reference
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen won't let the chilly temperature at Lambeau Field get him down:
The cold doesn't bother him anyways. ❄@MassageEnvyJac1 | @JoshAllen41_ pic.twitter.com/3XvI1utfvr— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) November 15, 2020
Best storyline
Alex Smith's journey back to playing football is a remarkable one, and he hits another incredible checkpoint on Sunday. He'll start at QB for Washington, and arrived for the contest against the Lions with strong suit game:
Business trip attire 🔥@youngchase907 | @TheTerry_25 pic.twitter.com/ZNXH5ZM9jC— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 14, 2020
Best video game homage
Green Bay Packers defenders Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith show off their incredible custom shirts:
Super Smith Bros. 💪💪#JAXvsGB | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/PdjCOZ7k8u— Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 15, 2020
Best of the rest
Clocking in. ✌️#HOUvsCLE pic.twitter.com/wK9EDuuVsS— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 15, 2020
layers on layers 🍂 pic.twitter.com/3nD2CDt9qY— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 15, 2020
Out here 🙌— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) November 15, 2020
Clocking in for Sunday#PHIvsNYG | @MercedesBenzUSA pic.twitter.com/vL9plFH7W0— New York Giants (@Giants) November 15, 2020