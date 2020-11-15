Week 10 of the 2020 NFL season has arrived, and with it, a unique scheduling setup with five games in the early afternoon window, and six in the late afternoon window.

While the action on the field will surely be captivating, we're here to highlight the best of what the players have to offer from a sartorial standpoint.

For more on the matchups today, look no further: Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the keys to every game, a bold prediction for each contest and final score picks. Check out ESPN's NFL Week 10 game guide.

Best pregame cleats

Jarvis Landry and the Cleveland Browns are hosting the Houston Texans, and he paid homage to one of that city's finest, Travis Scott, with this custom design:

Best "Frozen" reference

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen won't let the chilly temperature at Lambeau Field get him down:

Best storyline

Alex Smith's journey back to playing football is a remarkable one, and he hits another incredible checkpoint on Sunday. He'll start at QB for Washington, and arrived for the contest against the Lions with strong suit game:

Best video game homage

Green Bay Packers defenders Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith show off their incredible custom shirts:

Best of the rest